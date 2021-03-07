From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 7, 2001
GENESEE — Genesee needs law enforcement — on that, the majority of the rural town’s 800 residents agree.
But how much and what kind of law enforcement is dividing some citizens and local government officials.
The city has a contract with the Latah County Sheriff’s Office to provide Genesee with around 10 hours per week of regular patrol and extra patrol for community and school events. Coverage averages 520 hours per year, which is paid by the city at $22 per hour.
Genesee Mayor Tim Sperber said he and others at city hall believe it is not enough. They want to return to city police and end reliance on the county.
———
The previously announced trade of cable systems between Cable ONE Inc. and AT&T Broadband is official.
The swap, unveiled last August but delayed since the first of the year, means Cable ONE, a subsidiary of The Washington Post, now owns cable systems serving 149,000 subscribers in the communities of Lewiston, Boise, Idaho Falls, Twin Falls and Pocatello, and in Ontario, Ore.
In turn, AT&T received cable systems serving about 107,000 subscribers in Modesto and Santa Rosa, Calif., as well an undisclosed amount of cash.