From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 18, 2001
PULLMAN — The Pullman Fire Department, in conjunction with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, will serve as a collection point for unsafe and recalled products until Tuesday.
Hazardous household items on this year’s list include various lighters, two toasters made by Black & Decker and Proctor-Silex, a child’s lamp sold by K-mart under the brand name “Little Ones” and a baby monitor made between June 1986 and 1990 by the Gerry Baby Products Co., Model 602.
The fire department will dispose of the products and give residents information on obtaining rebates and refunds.
———
Potlatch Corp. reported a first-quarter loss of $31.4 million Tuesday, the largest quarterly loss in the history of the company.
Last year, Potlatch lost $33.2 million over the entire year.
Company officials said continuing high energy costs and poor market conditions for most of its products contributed significantly to the first-quarter loss.