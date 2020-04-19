From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 19, 2000
The three finalists for the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District manager’s job are a Lewiston engineer, a former Lewiston city water plant operator and the manager of a McCall sewer and water district.
Chosen from among about 20 applicants are Lowell J. Cutshaw, project manager with Wyatt Engineering at Lewiston; Kenneth D. Rawson, water treatment plant supervisor at Ontario, Ore.; and R. Ted Whiteman, manager and operations director of the Payette Lakes Water and Sewer District at McCall.
They will be in Lewiston for two days next week and will be available to talk with the public at an open house at the LOID compound along Powers Avenue.
Washington State University and the University of Idaho again have been ranked among the most advanced in the nation when it comes to use of the internet and technology access for students.
In its latest survey, Yahoo! Internet Life magazine chose WSU as the ninth most wired university overall, ranking it No. 1 in the West and tops among PAC-10 schools.
The UI ranked 13th overall; third in the West and eighth among public universities.