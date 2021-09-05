From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 5, 2001
The official tally is not in, but early figures indicate Lewis-Clark State College may be hiking its way out of the valley of low enrollment.
A head count taken during August orientation indicated a modest 1 percent jump in LCSC’s enrollment.
But a rush of last-minute enrollees has pushed that to at least 5 percent during the first week of school, and enrollment still seems to be on its way up, said LCSC President Dene Thomas Tuesday.
———
The Lewiston Roundup brand, a cowboy riding a bucking bronco, has earned a prominent and permanent place on the Roundup Grounds.
The logo, along with the Lewiston Roundup and She’s Wild headings have been carved out of stainless steel and mounted on wooden archways that stand over the main entrance and by the caretaker’s home.
“I think it’s going to become a trademark of the grounds,” says Don Andersen, Roundup facilities director for the past six years.
The logo stands about 2½ feet tall and is 3 inches thick. Mounted on wooden beams more than 15 feet tall, it will stand on the grounds year-round. Andersen estimates the signs’ worth at about $4,000.