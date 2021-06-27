From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 27, 2001
With grain harvest in the lower elevations a little more than a week away, farmers are not expecting this year’s crop to be anywhere near the banner levels of the past three years.
“We are definitely hurt by the drought,” Steve Claassen of Clarkston said Tuesday. He expects to be cutting the first of his crop in about 10 days. Claassen and his brother, Keith, grow wheat and barley near the Snake River and traditionally are among the first farmers in the region to cut their grain.
Claassen said he expects a 30 to 40 percent reduction in wheat yields, especially on crops that were seeded in fields where crops grew last year. Crops sown on fields that lay fallow last year and were able to absorb a little more moisture might yield slightly more.
The Claassens’ average winter wheat yields are in the 45 to 50 bushels an acre range.
———
HARRISON, Idaho — A $22,000 floating toilet that has been in dispute between county officials and some frontage owners on Bell Bay broke loose from its mooring last weekend and was bobbing out in Lake Coeur d’Alene.
“This doesn’t happen very often,” county Waterways Supervisor Kurtis Robinson said. “Obviously, we are going to have something substantially more secure.”
It will be towed back to Bell Bay and secured with chains and padlocks, he said.