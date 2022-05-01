From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 1, 2002
GRANGEVILLE — A Boise firm is studying Grangeville’s water lines to see if a major improvement project would be justified, according to Mayor Terry Vanderwall.
“Instead of piecemealing a project every year or every other year, we decided to see if it was something we could take on and improve the whole system.”
The water lines in some sections of town are constantly being repaired, he said. A line will be fixed, and two weeks later city crews will be fixing another leak just a few feet from the first one.
The project won’t include the entire city, he said, mainly the older sections of town. But whether the city moves forward depends on the price tag. The study is expected to take three to four months.
The enhanced 911 system for Nez Perce County came online Tuesday, and emergency personnel hope it will mean faster service for residents.
“Everything seems to be going good so far,” said Cindy Felton, communications manager for the system.
The address and listed name for each telephone number is now automatically displayed to emergency dispatchers.
The information is expected to aid personnel when the caller does not know his or her address or is unable to speak.