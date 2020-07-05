From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 5, 2000
GRANGEVILLE — One eye was swollen partially shut, the side of his face bruised and scarred, and his left wrist and arm tightly taped.
That was from the bull at the Sedro Wooley rodeo Monday, Beef Lyle said as he waited his call to the chutes at Grange-ville’s Border Days Rodeo on the Fourth of July.
“He was a big old bull,” said Lyle, who grew up at Pullman and now lives at Spokane. He just spun around and caught the cowboy with a horn. “I should have spurred him. But that’s the way it is, I guess.”
BIRMINGHAM, Ala., — Forgotten by event organizers, Team Idaho did not march behind a stylized placard in the opening ceremonies at the National Open High School Wrestling Championships, but behind the back of a bracket with “IDAHO” scrawled on it in marker.
That marked the last time the Idaho athletes would be overlooked during the three-day event put on by the National High School Coaches Association, which saw area wrestlers Todd Drage, Kevin Spangler, Clint Leonard, Colt Heger and Clay Heger finish as All-Americans.
Clarkston’s Colt Heger won the junior high national championship at 105 pounds, and Team Idaho boasted 11 All-Americans in 14 weight classes to win the national championship with 214.5 points at the Jefferson Civic Center.