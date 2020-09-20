From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 20, 2000
Potlatch Corp. has produced the last sheet of plywood at its Jaype plant near Pierce, leaving as many as 215 hourly and salaried employees out of work.
“This was a case where both the company and the workers tried very hard to make this plant work,” Rick Kelly, wood products division vice president, said in a prepared statement.
“Unfortunately the combination of poor plywood markets, lack of adequate raw materials and long-term transportation concerns made permanent closure a necessary business decision.”
The plant has been closed indefinitely since Aug. 28 because of poor market conditions.
———
More than 66 percent of Garfield County voters who turned out for Tuesday’s election approved a $279,000 maintenance and operations levy for the hospital.
The levy received 586 yes votes and 300 no votes, with 268 absentee ballots still outstanding.
This is the fourth consecutive year the district has sought monetary help from the voters. A $398,000 levy was approved in 1997, a $369,000 levy passed in 1998 and last year a $279,000 bond got the nod.