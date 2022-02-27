From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 27, 2002
MOSCOW — A citizens’ group told the Moscow School Board on Tuesday night that 66% of Moscow residents would support a reduced supplemental levy to stave off major cuts in the school district.
The group, Citizens for Quality Education, asked the board to consider putting a $1.45 million levy on the ballot this spring. That would be about $450,000 less than a levy that 73% of voters in the district turned down last November.
Group members also told the board they would gain public support for a levy through public education and promotion.
———
As if Lewis-Clark State College’s budget problems aren’t enough to give President Dene Thomas a headache for the coming year, she also has taken it upon herself to fill in as acting athletic director.
Thomas said Tuesday that she assumed the extra duties in part because of the school’s budget crisis and in part to bring the athletic department’s pattern of overspending in check.
“The athletic department has been through two interim directors and one short-term director,” she said. “It’s too important to give to yet another interim. ... This is not a good time to launch another major search for an athletic director.”