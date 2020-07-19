From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 19, 2000
Two Asotin County officials say they will vie for the Superior Court judge position after John M. Lyden announced he will not run for reelection this fall.
Scott C. Broyles, Asotin city attorney, and District Court Judge William D. Acey both said Tuesday they will be on the September primary ballot. Acey, who hasn’t officially filed, plans to do so this week.
The Superior Court judge serves Asotin, Garfield and Columbia counties.
———
ASOTIN — The Steamboat Jean’s owner says the Asotin City Council’s decision to get rid of the boat will deprive the area of an important piece of history.
“This project has been on stormy seas since it arrived,” says Elmer Earl, who has been trying to renovate the boat for more than 20 years.
The boat bounced from spot to spot along the Snake River before finally settling in the Asotin waterfront.