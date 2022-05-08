From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 8, 2002
The median price of a house has almost doubled in Asotin County, less people are living in poverty and a higher percentage of residents have college degrees.
Those are a few of the changes that occurred in the county between 1990 and 2000, according to the latest Census figures released Tuesday.
In Garfield and Whitman counties, the poverty level went up, the median price of homes rose and median household incomes took a jump.
Because of its large student population, Whitman County is listed as one of the poorest counties in the state in the Census data.
———
ASOTIN — A sand and gravel pit, rock quarry and asphalt and concrete plants planned for the Clarkston Heights area cleared the first hurdle Tuesday night when the planning and zoning commission unanimously recommended approval of conditional-use permits for the industrial operations.
Now the recommendation will go to the Asotin County commissioners who have the final say on the applications made by Atlas Sand and Rock of Lewiston for property west of Evans Road.
Close to 75 residents from the surrounding area filled the courthouse annex for a public hearing on the permit applications Tuesday night. Many of neighbors urged the five-member planning and zoning commission to consider the impacts of an asphalt plant, rock quarry and concrete plant on the people who live nearby.