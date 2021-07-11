From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 11, 2001
Small logging towns hurt by a slumping logging industry are getting some help from the U.S. Forest Service.
The towns of Kendrick and Weippe received more than $25,000 in grant money this year through Rural Community Assistance grants, a federally funded program which began in 1992.
These two towns in the Clearwater National Forest garnered nearly a quarter of the $110,000 given to the Northern Region, which includes 13 forests in northern Idaho, Montana and South Dakota.
ASOTIN — Ten registered voters in Asotin County will soon have the power to set the salaries of all the county’s elected officials.
Prompted by wage complaints from elected officials, the county commissioners voted Monday to establish a salary commission made up of 10 county residents.
The citizen panel will determine salaries for the county sheriff, prosecutor, auditor, assessor, clerk, treasurer and commissioners.