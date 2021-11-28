From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 28, 2001
A recent $20 million deal to sell wheat and other foodstuffs to Cuba may be just what Northwest farmers needed to get their toe in the door of recapturing customers in countries whose politics are unpopular in Washington, D.C.
Representatives of several international agribusiness companies, including Cargill, which operates a grain terminal in Lewiston, recently signed agreements with a Cuban company to provide wheat, corn, soy and rice in the wake of Hurricane Michelle.
The latest deals with Cargill and other food companies came after Cuba, subject to an embargo since 1959, appealed to Washington to speed up authorization so it could buy food and medicines from the United States on a one-time basis to replenish stocks used after Hurricane Michelle. The storm struck central Cuba on Nov. 4, killing five people, flattening thousands of houses and severely damaging crops earmarked for both export and local needs.
———
It doesn’t compare with what they saw in New York City, but several Clarkston firefighters say they’re dealing with another kind of loss on the homefront.
Clarkston city firefighter Jason Schlee lost his job last week because of cutbacks in the city budget. His position was eliminated after voters turned down a half-percent sales tax increase in the Nov. 6 election.
Firefighters expressed sadness, frustration and dismay over the situation during a recent interview with the Tribune.