A pair of second-generation Warriors will be suiting up for the Lewis-Clark State College baseball team next season.
L-C announced the signings of Lewiston High and Lewis-Clark Twins standout Allen Balmer and Matt Ireland of Sumner, Wash. Both players’ fathers played for coach Ed Cheff at L-C.
Balmer’s father, Gary, was an NAIA All-American at third base for the Warriors in 1982. Allen Balmer was an All-State selection this spring and helped lead the Twins to a runner-up finish at last year’s American Legion World Series.
Ireland’s father, Sheldon, was an All-American catcher at L-C in 1977. Matt Ireland was selected to the South Puget Sound North Division second team this past season after hitting .379 with two home runs and 8 RBI in 16 games.
———
Lewiston city officials are asking Wal-Mart to build a sidewalk along the east side of Thain Grade to help provide pedestrians a safe route between the Orchards and downtown.
When Wal-Mart opened in 1993, a sidewalk wasn’t required on Thain Grade. It was, however, installed on two other sides of the store’s property on Stewart Avenue and Juniper Drive.
“I suspect that at that time, it was postponed due to the fact that the sidewalk would not have connected to destinations to the north,” wrote Janice Vassar, Lewiston’s city manager, in a letter to Wal-Mart.