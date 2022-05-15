From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 15, 2002
North central Idaho consistently has the highest incidence of asthma in the state, but why that is the case, or what should be done about it, remains unclear.
The lung disease affects 12% of the adult population in Nez Perce, Latah, Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho counties, according to the Idaho Health Department. The national average is 10.5%.
The higher numbers may come from industrial pollution, agricultural operations, or even an older population, said experts in a Tuesday forum sponsored by the state health department.
MOSCOW — More than 1,500 students will don cap and gown Saturday at the University of Idaho’s Moscow commencement.
Candidates for degrees include 1,057 bachelor’s degrees, 334 master’s, 70 juris doctorates, 44 doctorates and five specialist degrees.
This may be a record year for graduates at the UI statewide, officials say. Including students who earned degrees last summer and fall semesters, UI graduates may number more than 2,460.
The record was the 1999-2000 school year, when UI awarded degrees to 2,309 students.