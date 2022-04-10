From the Lewiston Tribune April 10, 2002
ASOTIN — With summer around the corner, some folks are hoping to find enough money to open the Clarkston city pool at Beachview Park for another season.
Asotin County agreed to pitch in $10,000, but city officials say the failure of a proposed sales tax measure last fall makes it tough for Clarkston to spend any money on the pool.
The county commissioners said Monday they’re willing to commit $10,000 from the county’s youth services fund to the pool’s operation.
The Lewiston School Board plans to cut $1.3 million from its budget next year, resulting in the layoffs of 8.5 to 10 staff positions and reductions in education programs throughout the district.
Superintendent Joy Rapp visited with school principals Tuesday to deliver the bad news. She will continue to meet with district staff through the next couple of weeks and finalize a budget plan to present to the school board at its meeting April 22.
“There are two factors working against the Lewiston School District,” Rapp said Tuesday afternoon. “We’re seeing an enrollment decrease because of the economy in Lewiston and some of the layoffs at Potlatch. And then the revenue from the state is less than what we had budgeted for at the beginning of the year.” The district has lost about 80 students from a year ago, down to 4,940 from 5,020.
Rapp said it is likely most of the staff reductions will be made through retirements, but not all.