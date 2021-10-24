From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 24, 2001
The desire to help following the Sept. 11 attacks is still burning strongly, especially for one resident at Lewiston Care and Rehab Center.
Mona Arnold, in her mid-50s, had raised more than $220 for the American Red Cross as of Tuesday afternoon. Despite being in a wheelchair and having some problems with her hands, Arnold made ribbons to sell to other residents, staff and visitors.
The American Red Cross will collect the donation from Arnold on Thursday at the Center.
And Arnold doesn’t intend to stop there. She also plans to start a raffle for several American flag shirts made by a staff member at the center.
———
For the third consecutive week, the Lewis-Clark State College women’s volleyball team held the No. 9 spot in the NAIA poll.
Despite winning two matches to improve to 22-1 overall (tied for the second-best record in the NAIA), the Warriors drew 222 points, only one more than No. 10 Bellevue of Nebraska.
Columbia of Missouri, undefeated at 23-0, drew all 14 first-place votes to hold down the top spot. Dickinson State of North Dakota moved up one spot to No. 2 after the previous No. 2, St. Mary of Nebraska, lost and fell to No. 6.