From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 29, 2001
Potlatch Corp. plans to mothball a band saw, also known as a “head rig,” used to process large logs at its Clearwater Lumber Mill in Lewiston, officials said Tuesday.
The change in operation will eliminate 30 to 40 positions at the sawmill.
Potlatch Corp. is making the change in an effort to improve sawmill efficiency, said Frank O. Carroll, company spokesman.
———
Three area fire departments have received thousands of dollars for equipment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The Twin Ridge Rural Fire Department, a volunteer department covering the Eureka Ridge, Wells Bench and Lakeview areas near Orofino, received $10,440. The money will be used to purchase firefighting equipment such as nozzles, axes and turnout clothing.
The Troy (Idaho) Volunteer Fire Department received $10,862 for personal protective equipment such as Kevlar pants and shirts and helmets for wildfire fighting. The State of Idaho Department of Lands also awarded the department $4,800 for radios earlier in the year.