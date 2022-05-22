From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 22, 2002
PULLMAN — For the first time in six years, the Washington State University women’s rowing program will head to the national championships.
The Cougars’ varsity eight boat garnered a bid to the NCAA Women’s Rowing Championship at Eagle Creek Reservoir in Indianapolis, Ind., May 31 to June 2.
The Cougars, ranked No. 16 in a rowing poll, head to nationals after placing third in the Pac-10 Conference Championships. The squad earned one of four at-large berths.
The Cougar varsity eight boat consists of Sarah Bankston, Gunilla Grafnings, Erin Patterson, Emily Tribe, Catherine Lortie, Corrie McGrath, Beth Rodford, Emily Rains and Carolyn Oury.
A Clarkston family bought an abandoned donkey held by the Nez Perce Sheriff’s Office at a weekend auction.
The sheriff’s office auctioned off the donkey at Lewiston Livestock Market after deputies could not locate any owners of the animal, which was found near Lenore in April.
“It’ll have a wonderful home,” said Doug Bickford, the owner of the market.
He said the burro sold for $155, much higher than he had expected. The money will more than cover the donkey’s bill for staying at the market.