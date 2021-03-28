From the
Lewiston Tribune
March 28, 2001
Although few have taken an in-depth look at the Clean Slate Ecosystem Management Project, players in regional forest policy politics say the plan that would include timber harvest in a roadless area raises red flags.
Environmentalists are wary of any project that enters a roadless area, and a timber industry representative said the roadless portion of the project could derail the whole thing.
The Nez Perce National Forest unveiled a plan to address aquatic and vegetative problems in the Slate Creek Drainage Monday. Officials want to obliterate about 16 miles of road, burn more than 1,000 acres and harvest some 41 million board feet of timber. The project includes plans to log on about 70 acres of a roadless area and thin some old-growth stands of trees.
———
PULLMAN — Charlene K. Jaeger, an administrator at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, has been named vice president for student affairs at Washington State University.
Jaeger has served since 1995 as associate vice president for student affairs/student development at the Pennsylvania school.
Jaeger earned her undergraduate and master’s degrees from Emporia State University in Kansas and a doctorate of education from the University of Delaware at Newark.
The student affairs unit was led by K.J. (Gus) Kravas, vice provost for student affairs, from 1992 until 1999, when he took a position at the University of California at Riverside.