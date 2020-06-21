From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 21, 2000
MOSCOW — The Moscow Demonstration Garden has been selected to receive the 2000 Mantis Award for Community Gardens by the National Gardening Association.
The garden is a community gardening project under the direction of the Master Gardeners of Latah County.
The Moscow Demonstration Garden began last year with dual goals of providing an opportunity to teach local residents about gardening techniques and creating a public garden to benefit and beautify the community.
CHERRYLANE — Groundbreaking for the Nez Perce tribal hatchery, a state-of-the-art chinook salmon rearing facility, will be held today at the hatchery site on the north side of the Clearwater River east of the Cherrylane Bridge.
“The Nez Perce Tribe is pleased to host this groundbreaking and cordially invites everyone to watch the first step in a process which will help rebuild dwindling chinook runs in the Clearwater Basin,” said Sam Penney, chairman of the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee.
The $16 million Nez Perce hatchery system, funded by the Bonneville Power Administration, includes the incubation and rearing site at Cherrylane and five satellite hatcheries on various tributaries, where hatchery fish will be taken to be acclimated to wild conditions and released.
The hatchery will provide about a million fall chinook, 400,000 early fall chinook and 625,000 spring chinook for release in the Clearwater Basin.