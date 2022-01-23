From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 23, 2002
A $490,000 grant to build a pedestrian overpass above the Dike Bypass road near the north end of Fifth Street has been placed on the Idaho Transportation Department’s 2004 highway program.
Final funding still is contingent on Federal Highway Administration approval and the appropriation of transportation enhancement funds in that fiscal year, according to Kevin Lilly of the transportation department office at Lewiston.
The project will link downtown Lewiston to the levee system and beautify and landscape the entrance from U.S. Highway 12 into the city, Mayor Jeff Nesset said when announcing the grant at Tuesday’s State of the City address.
———
PULLMAN — The Washington State Department of Transportation on Tuesday unveiled plans to widen the Moscow-Pullman Highway from a two-lane highway to a five-lane arterial.
The Palouse snowstorm, which caused slowdowns and accidents along the corridor Tuesday, couldn’t keep the more than 50 highway property owners from coming to learn the fate of their land parcels.
While local police pulled drivers from the roadside ditches and cleaned up accidents on the two-lane stretch, corridor residents waited to learn how much property they stand to lose when the new highway is built.