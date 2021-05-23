From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 23, 2001
Troy School District voters proved they were serious Tuesday night about replacing an old high school dubbed the poster child of dilapidated school buildings in Idaho by approving a $2.1 million building levy by 84 percent.
With 57 percent, or 636 of the total registered voters casting ballots, 537 said yes to the levy and 99 said no. The proposal needed 60 percent approval to pass.
The levy will cost patrons $163 a year on a home assessed at $100,000, making Troy one of the highest-taxed districts in the state.
COTTONWOOD — Over the next several decades, the sisters at the Monastery of St. Gertrude are hoping to see a brush field on Cottonwood Butte bloom into a healthy forest.
The sisters have launched a two-year campaign to plant 60,000 trees on 200 acres at a cost of $30,000.
The area being planted is visible to motorists on U.S. Highway 95 between Cottonwood and Grangeville.
The sisters are inviting people to help in the Plant a Forest Campaign by making donations to plant a single tree, part of an acre or multiple acres.