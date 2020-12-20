From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 20, 2000
Jeff Nilles, the top assistant pro at Twin Lakes Golf Course near Rathdrum in northern Idaho for the last 10 seasons, has been named head pro at Quail Ridge Golf Course in Clarkston.
Nilles has been a golf pro for 13 seasons, spending a year at Esmerelda in Spokane and then about 2½ years at Hangman Valley in Spokane before heading to Twin Lakes.
Nilles, 37, is a native of Spokane. He graduated from Shadle Park High School and Spokane Falls Community College. At Shadle he played wide receiver on the football team and caught passes from quarterback Mark Rypien, who went on to Washington State University and NFL fame.
———
Washington State University and the University of Idaho are among the nation’s top tier of doctoral/research universities, according to a new classification of higher education institutions by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.
WSU and UI are two of 152 universities in the “Doctoral/Research Extensive” group.
In the Northwest, WSU and UI join the universities of Washington and Oregon and Oregon State University. There are no DRE institutions in Alaska or Montana.