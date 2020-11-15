From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 15, 2000
The University of Idaho will kick off a $100 million fundraising campaign later this week in hopes of transforming the college into a top academic school in the West.
The drive marks the largest capital campaign ever undertaken at the University of Idaho and one of the biggest higher-education financial drives in the state’s history.
At stake for the 108-year-old school is securing its future as Idaho’s population and economic strength continue to amass in southern Idaho.
———
The two teams that finished last season 1-2 will begin the forthcoming NAIA baseball campaign in those same positions, as Lewis-Clark State and Dallas Baptist claimed the top two spots in the NAIA preseason poll, released Tuesday.
The Warriors, who went 59-12 last year en route to the national title, collected all 27 first-place votes and a total of 675 points. The Patriots tallied 598 points to take second.
In last season’s NAIA World Series title game in Lewiston, L-C beat DBU 10-1. It was the Warriors’ 11th national crown and second in a row.