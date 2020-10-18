From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 18, 2000
PALOUSE — Main Street is paved, the sidewalks are near completion, new street lights and benches are ready for installation and residents of this bedroom community are sending a wake-up call to the rest of the region.
“We’re going from the past into the future and we’re inviting everyone to come take a look at us,” says Mayor Butch Smith.
Palouse, the aged farming community that for decades watched its downtown business district crumble into near ruin, has undergone a summerlong infrastructure facelift. More than $2.5 million has been invested, not just in asphalt and decorations, but in an underground water, sewer and utilities system that’s ready for business entrepreneurs to tap.
Clarkston’s Mike Fuller has qualified in team roping for the second edition of the Copenhagen Cup Finale at the Resistol Arena in Mesquite, Texas, Thursday through Saturday.
Fuller has the opportunity to win more than $30,000 at the event. He qualified by winning Copenhagen Cup Series points during the Wrangler ProRodeo Tour. Thirteen regular season Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeos, including the Lewiston Roundup, participated in the qualifying rounds.
Contestants earned Copenhagen Cup Series points during the final round at each of the 13 qualifying stops.