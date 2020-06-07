From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 7, 2000
A $430,000 local improvement district to improve streets in the Cougar Ridge Subdivision east of Lewiston has been approved by the Nez Perce County Commission.
The project, begun by residents of the area, includes rebuilding and paving of some streets and installing guardrail on an access road.
First reading of the ordinance creating the local improvement district was completed at Monday’s commission meeting. Second reading and a vote on adoption will take place next Monday.
———
Uncertainty prevailed Tuesday as economic development experts and lumber company executives wondered what the impact of Potlatch Corp.’s downsizing will be.
Potlatch officials have not released how many people will lose their jobs in the restructuring because they want to wait until everyone affected has been informed.
All of the corporation’s 1,700 salaried workers have to meet with someone to find out if they have a future with the company. Some could accept new assignments.
In Nez Perce County, 530 of about 2,300 employees at the Lewiston site are salaried workers. At Jaype near Pierce, 35 of the 261 employees are salaried. Another 21 salaried workers live in Latah County and may work at either site.