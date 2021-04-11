From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 11, 2001
Thain Grade will be closed for about 10 minutes starting at 7 a.m. this morning while explosives are set off in the Nez Perce Terrace Planned Unit Development south of Red Lobster.
Flaggers will be positioned to stop traffic at the 19th Avenue intersection, above Staples, on Nez Perce Grade and Nez Perce Drive and at all business access points to that stretch of Thain Grade, Lewiston Fire Chief Steven M. Cooper said.
Concrete barriers have been set up below the site to prevent rocks from falling into the street.
———
Julius Smith tossed a no-hitter in the opener and drove in three runs in the second game as the Lewiston High School baseball team continued to dominate, sweeping a Border League doubleheader from Post Falls at Lewiston’s Church Field Tuesday.
Behind Smith’s no-hitter, Lewiston won the opener 14-0 and then captured the second game 13-1. Both games were stopped after the fifth inning because of the 10-run rule.