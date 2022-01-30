From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 30, 2002
The cork was popped, the bubbly poured freely and the Clarkston Bantams were in a festive mood.
And for good reason. They had a championship to celebrate.
Clarkston claimed its first Frontier League boys’ high school basketball title since 1989, defeating West Valley of Spokane 63-49 in front of a near-capacity crowd at Kramer Gym.
———
Twin County United Way at Lewiston has abandoned hope of meeting its goal for the coming year and instead is just trying to match the money donated last year.
The campaign year has been extended for another month, until Feb. 28, to try to pick up another $40,000 in donations, Executive Director Cristina Doyle said Tuesday.
That would bring the total to $700,000, just short of the $705,000 that was given by Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents and businesses a year ago, Doyle said.
The goal originally was $735,000, about a 4 percent increase from a year earlier.