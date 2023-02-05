From the
Lewiston Tribune
Updated: February 5, 2023 @ 12:31 am
Feb. 5, 2003
The lack of snow in the mountains may be a problem this summer for fishermen, but so far there appears to be ample rain for farmers.
“I think that most everybody feels that the moisture level right now is good,” said Darrell Tyler, agronomy manager for Colfax Grange Supply Co.
“Most of the fields are pretty well saturated. At this point we’ve seen adequate moisture to bring us back up to normal. I think we’re a little more concerned about the higher elevations, though, because of the low snowpack.”
By the end of last year Whitman, Garfield and Latah counties were among the driest in the Northwest, with farmers there able to qualify to emergency assistance for crop failures.
It appears Pomeroy School District patrons overwhelmingly approved a $438,000 renewal maintenance and operations levy during an election Tuesday.
Of 704 total ballots cast, 461, or 65.48 percent, said yes, while 243 voted no. The measure needed a 60 percent approval to win.
Superintendent Jim Kowalkowski said there are still 342 outstanding ballots, which include absentee and vote by mail. The county auditor will certify the election Feb. 14.
