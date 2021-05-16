From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 16, 2001
The handful of Lewiston School District voters who cast ballots in Tuesday’s school board election decided to stick with what they know.
Longtime board members Dan Hundrup and Bill Davis easily won reelection to their six-year terms with 484 and 497 votes, respectively. Newcomer Tom Kurdy gathered 190 votes.
Of the nearly 17,000 registered voters in the school district, Superintendent Joy Rapp said only 608 people cast ballots, which was about 50 percent fewer than the last board election two years ago.
The Surface Transportation Board announced Tuesday it has granted the Camas Prairie Trail Conservancy a certificate of interim trail use.
The certificate allows the conservancy to maintain a continuous right of way on the Spalding-to-Grangeville rail line, which is being abandoned by Camas Prairie RailNet.
By maintaining the right of way, the conservancy, which is an agent of North American RailNet, the Camas Prairie line’s parent, can work with other entities such as the Nez Perce Tribe to set up a recreational trail on part of the line.