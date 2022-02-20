From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 20, 2002
BOISE — Nez Perce language teachers at the Lapwai School District are one step closer to being state-certified after a bill gained unanimous approval in the Senate Education Committee on Tuesday.
The bill allows each of the state’s tribes to designate qualified individuals to be certified by the state to teach the tribe’s native language.
“Hopefully it will encourage the younger generation to become fluent in their native languages and will enable them to know their history and their culture better,” said Arthur Taylor, a spokesman for the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee.
———
MOSCOW — University of Idaho students will have their first, long-awaited chance to work off school stress at the new Campus Recreation Center this morning.
At 6 a.m. the doors will open on most of the recreation center’s 90,000 square feet of modern athletic equipment and facilities, says Cal Lathen, UI recreation director.
Students, who pay for the facility out of their fees, and those alumni, faculty and staff willing to pay up to $325 a year for the privilege, will be able to use the aerobic, running, fitness and weight training equipment, and the locker room facilities and basketball courts.