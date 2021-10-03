From the
Lewiston Tribune
Oct. 3, 2001
Technology developed in Clarkston may play a role in making airports safer throughout the United States.
Just two months before the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Tex Yukl, president of Spatial Dynamics at the Port of Wilma, was asked by the Federal Aviation Administration to submit a manufacturing proposal for his invention, People Portal II.
The request came just weeks after FAA officials observed a test of the machine where paid subjects entered it carrying standardized targets to see how well the objects could be detected.
———
The huge pile of rubble along Thain Grade could soon be Lewiston’s biggest shopping experience.
Applications for building permits are coming in for Bedrock Plaza, including plans for a new Safeway Food and Drug.
Plans for a $600,000 relocated Deranleau’s appliance store on 19th Avenue also are being reviewed by the Lewiston Community Development Department.
Plan reviews are conducted before building permits are issued.