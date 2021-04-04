From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 4, 2001
PULLMAN — The Pullman Chamber of Commerce’s annual cabaret netted a profit of more than $50,000, breaking last year’s record by $6,000.
The auction, casino and dinner-dance was attended by 360 people. The verbal auction featured 47 items, and 235 items were up for bid in the silent auction. A new feature was a drawing for a $1,000 trip to Las Vegas won by Tom Handy of Pullman.
The annual fundraiser accounts for approximately 20 percent of the operating budget.
———
Idaho’s child immunization rates are among the bottom in the nation, a fact local health officials are working hard to change.
Only 69 percent of children received all the vaccines that protect them against diseases by age 2 in 2000, says Pat McDowell, immunization coordinator at the North Central District Health Department in Lewiston.
To make it easier for parents, the health department is keeping longer hours on Wednesdays, the clinic’s immunization day.