From the
Lewiston Tribune
Aug. 8, 2001
RUPERT, Idaho — In yet another showdown with Coeur d’Alene, the Lewis-Clark Twins left nothing to chance Tuesday night.
Facing the team that had beaten them for the district title, the Twins overwhelmed the Lumbermen 18-2 to claim the championship in the Idaho state American Legion baseball tournament.
It was the Twins’ second straight Idaho Legion title, their third since 1996 and their 26th ever.
———
An association has been formed to help Idaho’s 11 fledgling charter schools define their purpose and develop direction.
The Idaho Charter School Network will hold its first meeting Friday in Boise to learn ways to help ensure the success of the charter schools.
The association, according to Susan Seaman, one of the directors and head of Moscow’s Renaissance Charter School, will collect, organize and distribute information in support of public charter schools.