From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 26, 2001
Trapper Keener’s goal late in the second half helped the Lewiston High School boys’ soccer team defeat Lake City of Coeur d’Alene for the first time in the program’s history with a 1-0 Inland Empire League triumph at Lewiston’s Walker Field on Tuesday.
Keener scored in the 79th minute as Lewiston took control of the ball around midfield and redirected it to the right side. Keener moved the ball forward and then tried a shot from about 30 yards out that sailed over the Lake City goalie and into the net.
———
MOSCOW — The Moscow Demonstration Garden was one of 10 award-winning gardens spotlighted in the Aug. 10 edition of USA Today.
Developed and maintained by the Latah County Master Gardeners, the Moscow Demonstration Garden was a recent recipient of the Mantis Award for Community Gardens. Each year the National Gardening Association, based in Burlington, Vt., presents the award to those programs “dedicated to bringing gardening education and positive gardening experiences to people in their local communities,” according to Bob Bell in USA Today.
The 5,600-square-foot Demonstration Garden was started three years ago by the Moscow-based Master Gardener program. It is behind Haug Chiropractic at 102 S. Washington St. and is open to the public every day.