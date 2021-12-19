From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 19, 2001
A teacher at Lincoln Middle School in Pullman returned to work Monday to discover the ceiling in her classroom had sprung a leak over the weekend.
“She picked up her keyboard and dumped out about two cups of water,” Principal Bill Motsenbocker said. “So today she’s getting a new keyboard.”
It’s an illustration of why the Pullman School Board plans to ask voters to approve a $15.4 million bond to fix the 40-year-old school in an election Feb. 5.
Persistent precipitation since Thanksgiving has boosted Idaho’s water levels to more than average through Tuesday, setting the stage for the state’s Water Supply Committee to determine whether two years of drought has ended.
A third of the way through snow accumulation season, the snowpack statewide averaged 138 percent of normal compared to only 87 percent of normal at the same time a year ago.
By the end of last February, the snow pack had slipped to just 59 percent of normal.