PULLMAN — In today’s world of technology, we’re surrounded by science. And now, says Sandi Billings, the Palouse Discovery Science Center is finally surrounded by walls. Enough walls, in fact, to provide an 11,000-square-foot permanent home for what had been a traveling show with venues that ranged from grade schools to county fairs.
“We’ve been going out to fairs and community events for three years. Now we have a target date for opening the doors in September 2003.”
The new facility, donated by Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, was the venue Tuesday night for an open house. Members of the center’s board of directors and the public attended, including youngsters who played with hands-on science displays that hint of the center’s future.
———
A Clarkston woman was surprised to find a stranger sleeping in a bedroom at her home.
The woman discovered the man Saturday morning and immediately called the sheriff’s department, according to police. When deputies arrived, they woke up the 34-year-old Lewiston resident. The man sat up in bed and was shocked to discover he wasn’t in Lewiston at his own house.
Police said the man admitted he had been drinking heavily the night before. Apparently, he had no idea how he ended up in Clarkston in someone else’s bed.