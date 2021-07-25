From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 25, 2001
PULLMAN — Pullman jazz vocalist Julie Silvera will conclude the summer Music on the Mall series at Washington State University with a concert at noon Thursday.
Silvera will sing music from the swing and bebop era, with tunes made famous by artists like Ella Fitzgerald, Sarah Vaughan, Blossom Dearie and Diana Krall. She will be joined by accompanist Charles Argersinger, a WSU professor in composition and jazz pianist.
Silvera won first place in the alto soloist division at the Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival in 2000 and 2001, and was second in the same division in 1999.
———
A new Nez Perce County tree ordinance is intended to be advisory, not to control anything that happens on public or private property, county commissioners said Monday.
The ordinance was read for the first time Monday. It is scheduled for a vote on adoption next Monday.
It will create an advisory board of people knowledgeable about trees and the environment. Those people will write a management plan that may make the county eligible for various grants or funding, Lewiston’s urban forester Mike Bowman told the commission.