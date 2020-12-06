From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 6, 2000
Members of the McCann family have created AL&M LLC to build a Holiday Inn Express close to Lewiston’s commercial strip.
The project was introduced to more than two dozen city officials Tuesday during a news conference at the newly renamed Old Country Buffet. The former Granny’s Buffet is adjacent to the site for the 79-room hotel, which will open in the spring.
The owners reviewed figures that show Lewiston has a need for another hotel, said Pat McCann, one of the McCanns involved in AL&M. “The numbers say it will work, and we wanted to make it work with quality.”
The hotel’s design to accommodate business or leisure travelers, the approaching bicentennial of the Lewis and Clark expedition and the town’s potential as a tourist spot are some of the reasons it’s expected to do well.
———
Work on the $16 million Nez Perce Tribe fish hatchery may be shut down by the end of the week because of load limits on access roads and bridges.
It will put a minimum of 31 people out of work just when they were about ready to hire some additional employees, said Lee Jones of Harcon Inc., of Spokane, primary contractor on the project.
Contractors met with Nez Perce County officials at a hastily called meeting Tuesday afternoon to talk about load limits on McGary Bridge and McGary Grade, which start north of Juliaetta and lead to the 26-acre site east of the Cherrylane Bridge on the Clearwater River.