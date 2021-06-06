From the
Lewiston Tribune
June 6, 2001
GENESEE — The fragrance of freshly baked breads, cakes and cookies drifts from Jan Hasfurther’s kitchen and fills the school’s hallways.
At lunchtime, students line up to choose between a number of tasty main dishes, fresh fruits and vegetables, juice and milk.
It’s a popular and successful program that earned the Genesee schools one of four Idaho Department of Education awards for school lunch programs that meet federal nutrition guidelines and appeal to children.
———
PULLMAN — Sweep off the welcome mats and dust off the teacups, Pullman city and Chamber of Commerce officials say, because Washington State University is now officially welcome downtown.
The Pullman City Council voted unanimously Tuesday for a resolution “inviting and encouraging WSU and the Students Book Corporation (which owns the WSU student bookstore) to participate in the revitalization of downtown Pullman.”
Any concern about unfair competition between the state-owned university and the private sector can be addressed through the Community Relations Committee, Pullman City Supervisor John Sherman said.