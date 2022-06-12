MOSCOW — Officials from the Idaho Department of Transportation announced Tuesday they prefer a new U.S. Highway 95 near Paradise Ridge over expanding the road along the current route.
That announcement was part of an environmental assessment of the two routes released Tuesday.
“This is the first time it’s been published what we prefer,” said Ken Helm, project manager of the highway expansion from the top of Lewiston Hill to Moscow. The Federal Highway Administration signed off on the environmental assessment May 30, which Helm called a major milestone in the project.
———
ASOTIN — Becoming a Metropolitan Planning Organization may not be all it is cracked up to be, Asotin County commissioners told a representative of Gov. Gary Locke on Tuesday.
“There are a lot of things we don’t know. We’ve been told it’s the greatest thing since women, but when we look into it the cost and what it’s going to do for us,” that is where the commission gets a little worried, Commissioner Gordon G. Reed said.
Andrew K. Johnsen, Locke’s transportation adviser, told the commissioners they may have some leverage even though Clarkston and Asotin represent only about 40% of the population that makes up the 50,000 people required to be classified as a urban area and organize into an MPO — as opposed to Lewiston’s 60%.