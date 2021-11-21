From the
Lewiston Tribune
Nov. 21, 2001
MOSCOW — With Idaho Department of Transportation approval finally in hand, the first steps toward construction of the $1 million Latah Trail between Moscow and Troy are expected to be taken next month.
Surveyors and environmental consultants are scheduled to begin work along the old Burlington Northern Railroad right of way adjacent to State Highway 8 in preparation for an initial 3.5 miles of paving to Eastman Acres. The first phase is expected to be done by the summer of 2003. Completion of the entire trail is set for 2006, according to officials.
All of the work hinges on results of the design and environmental work. But no snags are anticipated at this time.
PULLMAN — Washington State University has accepted a contingent invitation to play in the Sun Bowl if the Cougars are not selected for a Bowl Championship Series game (Fiesta Bowl) or the Holiday Bowl.
“The chance for having a team in the Wells Fargo Sun Bowl with a 9-2 record and that is as highly ranked as Washington State excites the football committee,” said John H. Folmer, chairman of the Sun Bowl selection committee. “This would be the first-ever appearance in the Sun Bowl for Washington State, and we would be happy to have Cougar fans in El Paso for the first time.”
WSU and Sun Bowl officials can’t sign an agreement until the Cougars have been released by the BCS. Currently WSU is on the BCS list and under consideration for the Fiesta Bowl and Holiday Bowl, depending on the results of several key games over the next two weeks.