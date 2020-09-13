From the
Lewiston Tribune
Sept. 13, 2000
GRANGEVILLE — A busy summer has kept the mammoth replica here in its box a little longer than expected, but members of the mammoth committee are hoping to let Grangeville’s new resident out within the next few weeks.
“It is all done by volunteer work,” Clark said, “and we got stranded for a while.”
Despite slowed efforts on completing the mammoth’s wood-and-glass home next to Grangeville’s Chamber of Commerce building on U.S. Highway 95, the mural adorning the back wall was completed last week.
———
MOSCOW — The number of students attending the University of Idaho increased by 3 percent to 11,634 students this fall, school officials announced Tuesday.
“This growth is welcome and exciting,” UI President Robert Hoover said in a prepared statement. “It is the result of some very hard work on the part of our faculty and staff, who have made a concerted effort to grow our enrollment.”
Hoover also attributed the enrollment growth to scholarships that students need to pursue a college education today.