From the
Lewiston Tribune
May 10, 2000
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho golf team received the news it expected Tuesday afternoon when the NCAA confirmed that the Vandals would be part of the 27-team West Regional May 18-20 at Riverbend Golf Course at Madera, Calif.
“It was pretty exciting to hear our name announced,” said Vandal coach Brad Rickel, who was huddled in his office with his team as they listened to the NCAA announcement. Seedings haven’t been determined yet.
Nevertheless, the Vandals know the competition is stiff.
“We realize where we’re going there are a lot of good teams,” Rickel said. “We’re going to have to flat out play our best golf. But it’s fun to be grouped with these teams.”
———
The Port of Lewiston’s proposed 2000-01 budget reflects the port’s commitment to maintaining its infrastructure and creating a business technology park.
At a meeting of its commissioners Tuesday, the port announced it expects to use $940,550 on land acquisition and development in the next fiscal year, more than on any other budget category.
The money will be used in several places, including for two warehouses that go by the name of Terminal II, the Best building, a crane and the business-technology park.