From the
Lewiston Tribune
April 26, 2000
World War I veteran William Munn of Lewiston will receive the National Order of the Legion of Honor, the highest honor France bestows on its citizens and foreign nationals, at a ceremony Tuesday.
The French Consul General from San Francisco and the Consul General of Canada from Los Angeles and other dignitaries will participate.
Munn, 102, is a native of Canada and a longtime resident of Latah County. He served as an infantryman with the 105th New Brunswick Battalion Company 26 in the Canadian Expeditionary Force.
———
Lewiston Chamber of Commerce officials are considering asking voters to approve the creation of an auditorium district this fall, although the idea was rejected last November.
Chamber President Todd Klabenes said he expects a final decision to be made within the next 30 days.
Klabenes said chamber officials view the creation of an auditorium district as a way to address the community’s infrastructure needs for the Lewis-Clark Bicentennial.