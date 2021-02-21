From the
Lewiston Tribune
Feb. 21, 2001
MOSCOW — As many as 18,000 students will be descending on Moscow this week from around the country and from as far away as Japan for the University of Idaho’s Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival.
They’re coming from all corners of the country — from New York to California and from Alaska to Florida. Nearly 20 states and Canadian provinces will be represented, and for the second time, a college group from Japan will compete. This year’s representative is Meiji University from Kawasaki.
“It’s going to be another record-setting year, in terms of the number of students taking part in the festival,” says festival director Lynn J. Skinner.
———
Home Depot is considering jumping over Thain Grade.
The home improvement mega-store began discussions with the city of Lewiston last week on locating east of Thain in an area approximately south of Old Country Buffet, formerly Granny’s Buffet.
The company hasn’t applied for a building permit there, nor has it withdrawn its original application for a site west of Thain Grade, Lewiston planner John Murray said Tuesday.
“But I talked to the landscape architect today, and I understand plans will be forthcoming.”