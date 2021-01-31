From the
Lewiston Tribune
Jan. 31, 2001
MOSCOW — University of Idaho alumni John and Karen Rosholt, of Twin Falls, recently donated $100,000 to benefit three of the university’s programs.
The Rosholts’ donation will help establish a program to bring visiting professionals to the UI College of Law, increase the alumni association scholarship endowment fund and support the Lionel Hampton Center.
Approximately half of the Rosholts’ gift will establish an endowment to support the John A. Rosholt Roundtable at the College of Law. The roundtable will provide a way to bring visiting legal professionals to the college for the benefit of students, faculty and alumni.
———
PULLMAN — Mike Levenseller, receivers coach at Washington State for nine years, has been promoted to offensive coordinator, the Cougars announced Tuesday.
“Mike is ready for the responsibilities and he’s excited about the promotion,” head coach Mike Price said. “Mike is an outstanding teacher who will bring a little spice to the offense, and maybe that’s just what we need right now.”
Levenseller, 43, replaces John McDonell, who became offensive-line coach at Stanford two weeks ago.