From the
Lewiston Tribune
Dec. 27, 2000
MOSCOW — People who park on the University of Idaho campus early next semester will be treated to a little bit of San Francisco.
With parking at a premium in the UI campus core, a task force of six students has recommended a diesel trolley be purchased as the first step to solve the parking problem.
The student team is composed of business and engineering students Trina Matejovsky, Binu Abraham, Korry Sheffler, Amy Hultman, Tony Slama and Beth Armstrong. The students were selected through interviews, then brought together early in the semester. Their task was to help the UI solve one of its largest problems — parking.
———
COLFAX — Whitman County commissioners approved Sheriff Steve Tomson’s request for an additional $130,000 to cover some unanticipated end-of-year expenses.
Commissioners approved the 2000 budget amendment Tuesday after a hearing was held to consider Tomson’s request.
“The sheriff completely justified the extra expenses,” said Commissioner Nora Mae Keifer. “He had a whole list of expenses that had gone up, including the price of gas and medical expenses for jail inmates.”
Tomson said the shortfall in the sheriff’s office was the result of a 20 percent increase in the department’s workload over the previous year and unanticipated expenses.