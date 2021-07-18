From the
Lewiston Tribune
July 18, 2001
Officials at the Idaho Department of Lands are still waiting for a Canadian mining company to provide more information before they will allow it to proceed with plans to excavate 20,000 tons of clay from the Helmer-Bovill area.
Alchemy Ventures of Richmond, British Columbia, wants to mine 20,000 tons of kaolin this fall so it can provide samples of the clay to potential buyers.
But before the department will allow the sample mining, the company must hand over data from its extensive test drilling in the area. To date, the requested information has not been provided, according to the department.
———
ASOTIN — Barring any hang-ups, the next cell tower planned for Asotin County will likely go up inside Asotin city limits.
“We’re in the process of working out the final details with the full cooperation of the city of Asotin,” said Don Lucker, project coordinator for UbiquiTel, a Sprint affiliate and the provider of Sprint wireless, digital technology.
City leaders approved an ordinance dealing with cell tower regulations Monday evening that sets the tower plans in motion.
UbiquiTel is proposing building a 100-foot tower near the upper water reservoir, which sits above Asotin on city-owned property.